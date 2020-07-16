Netflix plans to have even more originals in 2021

Even as competition increased with the launches of HBO Max and Peacock, Netflix managed to outpace its projections for the second quarter of 2020 and now counts over 192 million paid subscribers worldwide. The quarterly letter to investors also mentioned mobile app TikTok as a competitor, but forgot to include Quibi. Last spring its subscriber count grew by 2.7 million, and this year the number jumped 10.09 million over the same period.
The report also showed how memberships spiked earlier this year — it added 26 million subscribers in the first half of this year after adding 28 million in all of 2019 — as pandemic-related lockdowns kept people at home, however it also said that as a result “we expect less growth for the second half of 202 compared to the prior year.”