Netflix plans to have even more originals in 2021

Netflix Q2 2020 results

The most surprising announcement in its Q2 earnings report (PDF) is the news of a new leadership structure — chief content officer Ted Sarandos will join Reed Hastings as co-CEO, and take a seat on the company’s board.

When it comes to content, Netflix claimed strong performance with dramas like Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever (40 million views in the first four weeks) and “buzzy” reality content like Floor is Lava (37 million) under its reconfigured metrics. It didn’t have a number yet for The Old Guard, but claimed that its Chris Hemsworth action flick Extraction notched views in 99 million households after 28 days.

If you’re wondering whether it can keep up the pace of content releases, then Netflix says it won’t disappoint. “For 2021, based on our current plan, we expect the paused productions will lead to a more second half weighted content slate in terms of our big titles, although we anticipate the total number of originals for the full year will still be higher than 2020.” To fill in for titles delayed while productions are shut down in many countries, it’s acquired content like Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run and unreleased seasons of series including Cobra Kai.

