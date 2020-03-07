What's on TV this week: 'The Old Guard' and 'Trolls World Tour'

Also this week Spaced Invaders is getting a Blu-ray re-release, while Criterion puts out a newly-restored version of War of the Worlds. Otherwise, sports are coming back in the COVID-19 era, as MLS starts a tournament this week and F1 has a second race scheduled at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.
Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games
-
Trolls World Tour: Dance Party Edition (4K, 3D)
-
Spaced Invaders
-
War of the Worlds (Criterion)
-
The Day the Earth Caught Fire
-
Escape Room: Quest of Fear
-
Catherine: Full Body (Switch)
-
Superliminal (PS4, Switch, PC, Xbox One)
-
NASCAR Heat 5 (PS4, PC, Xbox One)
-
Budget Cuts (PS4)
-
CrossCode (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One - Game Pass)
-
F1 2020 (PS4, PC, Xbox One, Stadia)
Monday
-
The Basketball Tournament, ESPN, 9 PM
-
I May Destroy You, HBO, 9 PM
-
Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM
-
American Dad, TBS, 10 PM
-
Most Expensivest, Vice, 10:30 PM
Tuesday
-
Jim Jefferies: Intolerant, Netflix, 3 AM
-
KBO Baseball, ESPN, 5:25 AM
-
Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 8 PM
-
DC's Stargirl, CW, 8 PM
-
Tom Papa: Happy Hour, CW, 9 PM
-
Celebrity Show-Off, TBS, 10 PM
-
Dirty John, USA, 10 PM
-
World of Dance, NBC, 10 PM
Wednesday
-
Stateless (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
-
Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Was it Love?, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Tooning Out the News, CBS All Access, 3 AM
-
KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 5:25 AM ET
-
NBA 2K League, ESPN2, 7 PM
-
MLS: Orlando vs. Miami, ESPN, 8 PM
-
The Challenge, MTV, 8 PM
-
WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
-
The 100, CW, 8 PM
-
Tough as Nails (series premiere), CBS, 8 PM
-
AEW, TNT, 8 PM
-
The Oval, BET, 9 PM
-
Bulletproof, CW, 9 PM
-
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , ABC, 10 PM
-
American Soul, BET, 10 PM
-
MLS: Nashville vs. Chicago, ESPN, 10:30 PM
Thursday
-
Japan Sinks: 2020 (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
-
Doom Patrol, HBO Max, 3 AM
-
Expecting Amy (S1), HBO Max, 3 AM
-
Close Enough (series premiere), HBO, Max, 3 AM
-
Carl Weber's The Family Business, BET+, 3 AM
-
Bruh (summer finale), BET+, 3 AM
-
Legendary, HBO Max, 3 AM
-
The Protector (S4), Netflix, 3 AM
-
The Not-too-Late Show with Elmo, HBO Max, 3 AM
-
MLS: New York vs. Philadelphia, ESPN, 9 AM
-
Blindspot, NBC, 8 & 9 PM
-
Cannonball (series premiere), USA, 8 PM
-
Burden of Truth (season finale), CW, 8 PM
-
Holey Moley, ABC, 8 PM
-
In the Dark (season finale), CW, 9 PM
-
Don't, ABC, 9 PM
-
Labor of Love, Fox, 9 PM
-
Cake (season premiere), FXX, 10 PM
-
To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM
-
The Bold Type, Freeform, 10 PM
-
Misery Index, TBS, 10:30 PM
-
Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM
-
Syfy Wire's The Great Debate, Syfy, 11 PM
Friday
-
Greyhound, Apple TV+, 3 AM
-
The Old Guard, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Breathe: Into the Shadows (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
-
Hello Ninja (S3), Netflix, 3 AM
-
Little Voice (S1), Apple TV+, 3 AM
-
The Claudia Kishi Club, Netflix, 3 AM
-
Down to Earth with Zac Efron (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
-
Greatness Code (S1), Apple TV+, 3 AM
-
The Twelve (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
-
Central Park, Apple TV+, 3 AM
-
One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM
-
MLS: Toronto vs. Washington DC, ESPN, 8 PM
-
WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
-
Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM
-
Ringside, Showtime, 8:30 PM
-
Friday Night in with the Morgans, AMC, 10 PM
-
Trackers (season finale), Cinemax, 10 PM
-
The Weekly (season premiere), FX, 10 PM
-
MLS: Seattle vs. San Jose, ESPN, 10:30 PM
Saturday
-
It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Netflix, 3 AM
-
MLS: Atlanta vs. New York, Fox, 8 PM
-
Super Rugby, ESPN2, 11:30 PM
Sunday
-
F1 Styrian GP, ESPN, 9 AM
-
Quaker State 400, Fox Sports 1, 2:30 PM
-
Black Monday, Showtime, 8 PM
-
Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 8 PM
-
Hightown (season finale), Starz, 8 PM
-
Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 8 PM
-
P-Valley (series premiere), Starz, 9 PM
-
Perry Mason, HBO, 9 PM
-
Snowpiercer (season finale), TNT, 9 PM
-
The Chi, Showtime, 9 PM
-
Grantchester, PBS, 9 PM
-
Press Your Luck, ABC, 9 PM
-
Outcry, Showtime, 10 PM
-
I'll Be Gone in the Dark, HBO, 10 PM
-
Nos4a2, AMC, 10 PM
-
Beecham House, PBS, 10 PM
-
Match Game, ABC, 10 PM
-
Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM
All times listed are ET.