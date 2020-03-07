Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: AIMEE SPINKS/NETFLIX

What's on TV this week: 'The Old Guard' and 'Trolls World Tour'

Also: 'Japan Sinks: 2020,' 'Greatness Code' and a lot of sports.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
14m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
THE OLD GUARD (2020) - clockwise from top: Matthias Schoenaerts ("Booker"), Charlize Theron ("Andy"), Luca Marinelli ("Nicky").
'The Old Guard' AIMEE SPINKS/NETFLIX

Sponsored Links

This week Trolls World Tour comes home for the second time. It was one of the first major movies to make a video on-demand debut instead of being released in theaters, but now the Dance Party Edition will be available on Blu-ray with 4K and 3D versions.

Netflix has a number of new series lined up, including the Japan Sinks: 2020 anime, but its biggest release for the week is director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s next flick, The Old Guard. It’s based on a graphic novel with stars including Charlize Theron and Chiwetel Ejiofor, telling the story of unkillable warriors who protect the mortal world or something. I’m expecting some decent action.

Also this week Spaced Invaders is getting a Blu-ray re-release, while Criterion puts out a newly-restored version of War of the Worlds. Otherwise, sports are coming back in the COVID-19 era, as MLS starts a tournament this week and F1 has a second race scheduled at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • Trolls World Tour: Dance Party Edition (4K, 3D)

  • Spaced Invaders

  • War of the Worlds (Criterion)

  • The Day the Earth Caught Fire

  • Escape Room: Quest of Fear

  • Catherine: Full Body (Switch)

  • Superliminal (PS4, Switch, PC, Xbox One)

  • NASCAR Heat 5 (PS4, PC, Xbox One)

  • Budget Cuts (PS4)

  • CrossCode (PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One - Game Pass)

  • F1 2020 (PS4, PC, Xbox One, Stadia)

Monday

  • The Basketball Tournament, ESPN, 9 PM

  • I May Destroy You, HBO, 9 PM

  • Penn & Teller: Fool Us, CW, 9 PM

  • American Dad, TBS, 10 PM

  • Most Expensivest, Vice, 10:30 PM

Tuesday

  • Jim Jefferies: Intolerant, Netflix, 3 AM

  • KBO Baseball, ESPN, 5:25 AM

  • Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 8 PM

  • DC's Stargirl, CW, 8 PM

  • Tom Papa: Happy Hour, CW, 9 PM

  • Celebrity Show-Off, TBS, 10 PM

  • Dirty John, USA, 10 PM

  • World of Dance, NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • Stateless (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Was it Love?, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • KBO League Baseball, ESPN, 5:25 AM ET

  • NBA 2K League, ESPN2, 7 PM

  • MLS: Orlando vs. Miami, ESPN, 8 PM

  • The Challenge, MTV, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • The 100, CW, 8 PM

  • Tough as Nails (series premiere), CBS, 8 PM

  • AEW, TNT, 8 PM

  • The Oval, BET, 9 PM

  • Bulletproof, CW, 9 PM

  • Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , ABC, 10 PM

  • American Soul, BET, 10 PM

  • MLS: Nashville vs. Chicago, ESPN, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Japan Sinks: 2020 (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Doom Patrol, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Expecting Amy (S1), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Close Enough (series premiere), HBO, Max, 3 AM

  • Carl Weber's The Family Business, BET+, 3 AM

  • Bruh (summer finale), BET+, 3 AM

  • Legendary, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • The Protector (S4), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Not-too-Late Show with Elmo, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • MLS: New York vs. Philadelphia, ESPN, 9 AM

  • Blindspot, NBC, 8 & 9 PM

  • Cannonball (series premiere), USA, 8 PM

  • Burden of Truth (season finale), CW, 8 PM

  • Holey Moley, ABC, 8 PM

  • In the Dark (season finale), CW, 9 PM

  • Don't, ABC, 9 PM

  • Labor of Love, Fox, 9 PM

  • Cake (season premiere), FXX, 10 PM

  • To Tell the Truth, ABC, 10 PM

  • The Bold Type, Freeform, 10 PM

  • Misery Index, TBS, 10:30 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

  • Syfy Wire's The Great Debate, Syfy, 11 PM

Friday

  • Greyhound, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • The Old Guard, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Breathe: Into the Shadows (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Hello Ninja (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Little Voice (S1), Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • The Claudia Kishi Club, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Down to Earth with Zac Efron (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Greatness Code (S1), Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • The Twelve (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Central Park, Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM

  • MLS: Toronto vs. Washington DC, ESPN, 8 PM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM

  • Ringside, Showtime, 8:30 PM

  • Friday Night in with the Morgans, AMC, 10 PM

  • Trackers (season finale), Cinemax, 10 PM

  • The Weekly (season premiere), FX, 10 PM

  • MLS: Seattle vs. San Jose, ESPN, 10:30 PM

Saturday

  • It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Netflix, 3 AM

  • MLS: Atlanta vs. New York, Fox, 8 PM

  • Super Rugby, ESPN2, 11:30 PM

Sunday 

  • F1 Styrian GP, ESPN, 9 AM

  • Quaker State 400, Fox Sports 1, 2:30 PM

  • Black Monday, Showtime, 8 PM

  • Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Hightown (season finale), Starz, 8 PM

  • Celebrity Family Feud, ABC, 8 PM

  • P-Valley (series premiere), Starz, 9 PM

  • Perry Mason, HBO, 9 PM

  • Snowpiercer (season finale), TNT, 9 PM

  • The Chi, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Grantchester, PBS, 9 PM

  • Press Your Luck, ABC, 9 PM

  • Outcry, Showtime, 10 PM

  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark, HBO, 10 PM

  • Nos4a2, AMC, 10 PM

  • Beecham House, PBS, 10 PM

  • Match Game, ABC, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

In this article: mustseehdtv, trolls world tour, the old guard, listings, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

A number of first-party Nintendo Switch games are on sale at GameStop

A number of first-party Nintendo Switch games are on sale at GameStop

View
Tom Hanks: 'Absolute heartbreak' that 'Greyhound' won't debut in theaters

Tom Hanks: 'Absolute heartbreak' that 'Greyhound' won't debut in theaters

View
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ gameplay footage surfaces in leaked videos

View
The best budget smart TVs and streaming devices for students

The best budget smart TVs and streaming devices for students

View
Supreme Court rules against law allowing debt-collection robocalls to cell phones

Supreme Court rules against law allowing debt-collection robocalls to cell phones

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr