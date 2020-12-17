Latest in Entertainment

‘The Mandalorian’ season two finale confirms another Star Wars spin-off

Coming December 2021.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
The Mandalorian
Warning: This post contains light spoilers for the season two finale of The Mandalorian.

At an investor event last week, Disney revealed several Star Wars shows that are on the way to Disney+, but it seems there’s one it failed to mention during the presentation. The second season of The Mandalorian, the service’s flagship show, wrapped up with an episode that dropped overnight, and it hinted that another spin-off series is on the way.

Without giving too much away (except for the appearance of a certain character who shows up throughout the season), a post-credits scene featured a title card that read "The Book of Boba Fett, coming December 2021." While it’s clear Boba Fett will finally get his time in the spotlight, it’s uncertain what that actually means.

It suggests there’ll be a show centered around the famed bounty hunter, but season three of The Mandalorian is scheduled to arrive that same month. So, The Book of Boba Fett could be a character arc in that show or a companion mini-series to The Mandalorian. The text is vague enough that it could even be a standalone streaming movie. Disney and Lucasfilm haven’t confirmed exactly what they have in mind.

In any case, Star Wars fans have a ton of things to look forward to on Disney+. Along with the Boba Fett project, the Obi-Wan Kenobi show is in the works, with Ewan McGregor as the legendary Jedi and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. Two other Mandalorian spin-offs are on the way in Rangers of the New Republic and Ahsoka, as are a series centered around Lando Calrissian and an animated movie featuring C-3PO and R2-D2. However, you’ll have to pay a bit more each month to watch them.

