Image credit: Michael Hickey via Getty Images

Lollapalooza 2020 will be online with new and old performances

A good way for music fans to enjoy festival season in the era of social distancing.
Nathan Ingraham
1h ago
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 04: General atmosphere seen on day four of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 4, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey via Getty Images

Not surprisingly, the massive weekend-long music festival Lollapalooza isn’t happening in Chicago this year. Perhaps also unsurprising is the fact that there will be a massive Lollapalooza livestream in its place. As reported by the Chicago Tribune, Lolla2020 will take place over the same four days as the original festival, Thursday July 30th through Sunday August 2nd, but it’ll all be streaming on YouTube. Past Lollapaloozas have also been livestreamed on YouTube, but this is naturally the first that has no in-person event at all.

That said, there will be some live performances here — the Tribune says there will be new sets from H.E.R., Kali Uchis, Kaskade, Louis the Child, Vic Mensa and others as yet unnamed. Billboard also says that the show will feature the first Porno for Pyros performance in 24 years — the band is on the official lineup that was released today, and frontman Perry Farrell is the founder of Lollapalooza. In addition to these new sets are over 150 classic performances from over the years, including LCD Soundsystem, Metallica, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Ellie Goulding, Run The Jewels, Lorde, Alabama Shakes, Tove Lo, Paul McCartney, Chance The Rapper, OutKast, Arcade Fire and others.

The full schedule will be released on Wednesday, but for now you can check the official site to see a full listing of everyone involved, either through an old performance or new one. Sure, it’s not the same as being there, but it’s not a bad way for music fans to pass some time in the era of social distancing.

