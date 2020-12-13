Vocal synth with teeth is equally hilarious and horrifying

No, 2020 isn’t done with deeply unnerving technology just yet. The artist Love Hulten has built VOC-25, a vocal synthesizer where each of the keys is represented by a set of plastic teeth. Yes, it’s just as freaky in action as it looks. Play a piece and you’ll watch the teeth clatter as they form a digital choir. It’s inspired by inventor Simone Giertz’s quest to make an instrument out of teeth, but somehow manages to be more unsettling.

It’s very much a functional device. You load audio samples into the console through USB, while an Axoloti board translates MIDI input to DC currents through control boards inside the “monitor” of the PC-like device. Custom boards help direct your strange chorus. It’s a fully self-contained machine that can use built-in speakers to play back your output, although you can use a mono output to avoid unwanted noise.