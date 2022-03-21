Testing the power and luxury of the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance EV

Lucid Motors had a plan: Instead of taking on Tesla, it was determined to shoot past the EV-only automaker with its vehicles and instead, go after Germany. More specifically, the German luxury sedan. With a combination of power, range and opulence, it seems to have pulled it off.

The automotive startup offered up a pre-production (but very very close to production) Dream Edition Performance for us to review. The vehicle starts at $169,000 with 1,111 horsepower and range of over 450 miles — Lucid is taking its task very seriously. While the version we drove was sold out, it does give us a very good indication of what’s coming from the company. Watch the video review above for the full story.