Lyft extends free scooter rides for critical workers through May

Lyft isn’t waiting until the end of April to decide on the fate of its free scooter rides for critical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ridesharing firm has extended its LyftUp Scooter Program through May, giving free rides to healthcare, emergency and transit workers in six cities another month. Employers will still have to enroll staff, but registered workers will continue get as many no-cost 30-minute rides as they need to commute without having to get close to others on public transportation or in rideshare cars.

The program is currently available in Austin, Denver, Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Monica and the metro DC area. Lyft has also promised stricter cleaning protocols to make sure the scooters themselves are cleaner.