Lyft will provide free scooter rides to critical workers

Last week, Lyft announced that it would provide free bike rides for healthcare workers in New York City, Chicago, the Bay Area and Boston who are helping to keep the public safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The company is expanding its efforts to help front-line employees get to and from work by providing unlimited 30-minute scooter rides, free of charge. First-responder, healthcare, and transit workers in Austin, Denver, Los Angeles, D.C., San Diego and Santa Monica all qualify, and Lyft will be providing extra scooters near hospitals to ensure that enough are available. The company has also increased its cleaning protocols so that there is less of a chance of germs spreading via contact with the scooters.

Employers can sign up by reaching out to Lyft via email. Once enrolled, employees will have access to the scooters until April 30th. Lyft’s bikes and scooters should provide workers with a convenient way to commute while practicing social distancing -- public transportation and ride sharing are probably too risky for many at this point. The company is also helping to deliver food and medical supplies to those in need.