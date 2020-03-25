Lyft tries offering free bike-share passes to hospital workers

In New York City, Lyft will provide hospital workers, first responders and transit workers with a free, one-month Citi Bike membership. Those passes can be obtained through employers, who can email HeroBikes@Lyft.com to enroll their staff. The offer applies to anyone working in these fields who recently purchased a membership or has an upcoming membership renewal, too. After this initial trial, Lyft and its partners will determine ridership needs and reevaluate.

"Having seen higher demand for Citi Bikes near our critical hospitals, Lyft has arrived at a generous and creative plan that will help get first responders where they need to go," said NYC DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.

At certain high-traffic Citi Bike stations -- like those outside of hospitals -- Lyft valets will dock and disinfect bikes. Lyft will expand its cleaning operations and continue to disinfect bikes every time they enter the depot or are repaired in the field.

Healthcare workers in Boston and Chicago will also have access to discounts, The Verge reports. In Boston, Lyft's Bluebikes is offering hospital workers a free 30-day membership, and in Chicago, healthcare workers have access to free rides on the city's Divvy bikes through April 30th.

Lyft tends to be the more altruistic of the major ride-share players. Previously, Lyft has offered free rides to voters and people traveling to job interviews. This latest move will help workers who still have to head outside during the pandemic.