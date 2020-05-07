Latest in Gear

Image credit: Lyft

Lyft makes face masks mandatory for drivers and riders

Rule-breakers could have their accounts suspended.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
1h ago
Comments
64 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

driver covid-19 era
Lyft

Lyft is introducing a new set of safety rules meant to protect its riders and drivers during the coronavirus pandemic. As part of its new “health safety program,” the ride sharing app will require riders and drivers to wear face masks while in the car, and ask both drivers and passengers to pledge they won’t use the service if they might be sick. The company will also provide drivers with face masks and cleaning supplies. 

The new rules come as Lyft struggles to contain the coronavirus’ impact on its business. Rides have declined as much as 75 percent and the company recently laid off almost 1,000 employees. 

The Lyft app requires all users to promise to keep their faces covered and front seats empty.
Lyft

Over the next two weeks, Lyft’s app will be updated with the new “personal health certification,” which requires passengers and drivers to promise to adhere to CDC and local health regulations before using the service. In addition to face coverings and the promise not to ride or drive while sick, the app reminds drivers to frequently wash their hands and sanitize their cars. Passengers are also instructed to keep the front seat empty to respect social distancing guidelines, and “open your window when possible.”

As with the rest of the company’s safety policies, drivers and passengers can contact the company to report safety violations. If a Lyft user — passenger or driver — repeatedly breaks the new healthy safety rules, then they could have their account suspended.

In this article: Lyft, Health, coronavirus, ride sharing, Covid-19, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
64 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' trailer shows off Xbox Series X gameplay

'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' trailer shows off Xbox Series X gameplay

View
‘Madden NFL 21’ is coming to the Xbox Series X

‘Madden NFL 21’ is coming to the Xbox Series X

View
The Morning After: Microsoft unveiled the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2

The Morning After: Microsoft unveiled the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2

View
Sony's latest true wireless earbuds offer ANC and adaptive sound for $200

Sony's latest true wireless earbuds offer ANC and adaptive sound for $200

View
Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020)

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020)

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr