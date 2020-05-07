Lyft makes face masks mandatory for drivers and riders

Lyft is introducing a new set of safety rules meant to protect its riders and drivers during the coronavirus pandemic. As part of its new “health safety program,” the ride sharing app will require riders and drivers to wear face masks while in the car, and ask both drivers and passengers to pledge they won’t use the service if they might be sick. The company will also provide drivers with face masks and cleaning supplies.

The new rules come as Lyft struggles to contain the coronavirus’ impact on its business. Rides have declined as much as 75 percent and the company recently laid off almost 1,000 employees.