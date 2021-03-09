Lyft and Uber will cover legal fees of drivers sued under Texas abortion law

Lyft will cover the legal fees of drivers sued under the state of Texas’ recently enacted SB8 abortion law, the company announced on Friday. The law prohibits women from terminating a pregnancy after six weeks. That’s a time frame before most even know they’re pregnant. Critically, SB8 also allows private citizens to sue anyone who assists a pregnant woman trying to skirt the ban, including rideshare drivers who face the prospect of $10,000 fines.

“This law is incompatible with people’s basic rights to privacy, our community guidelines, the spirit of rideshare and our values as a company,” Lyft said in a blog post . In response to SB8, the company is establishing a legal defense fund it says will cover 100 percent of the legal fees incurred by its drivers. It’s also donating $1 million to Planned Parenthood.