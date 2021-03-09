Lyft and Uber will cover legal fees of drivers sued under Texas abortion law

Lyft is also donating $1 million to Planned Parenthood.
AUSTIN, TX - SEPT 1: Pro-choice protesters march outside the Texas State Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 in Austin, TX. Texas passed SB8 which effectively bans nearly all abortions and it went into effect Sept. 1. A request to the Supreme Court to block the bill went unanswered and the Court still has yet to take any action on it. (Sergio Flores For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Lyft will cover the legal fees of drivers sued under the state of Texas’ recently enacted SB8 abortion law, the company announced on Friday. The law prohibits women from terminating a pregnancy after six weeks. That’s a time frame before most even know they’re pregnant. Critically, SB8 also allows private citizens to sue anyone who assists a pregnant woman trying to skirt the ban, including rideshare drivers who face the prospect of $10,000 fines.

“This law is incompatible with people’s basic rights to privacy, our community guidelines, the spirit of rideshare and our values as a company,” Lyft said in a blog post. In response to SB8, the company is establishing a legal defense fund it says will cover 100 percent of the legal fees incurred by its drivers. It’s also donating $1 million to Planned Parenthood.

“This is an attack on women’s access to healthcare and on their right to choose,” Lyft CEO and co-founder Logan Green said on Twitter in which he also called other companies to offer the same support. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi responded some 30 minutes later, announcing Uber would follow suit. “Team Uber is in too and will cover legal fees in the same way,” Khosrowshahi said. “Thanks for the push.” The move comes after the US Supreme Court formally denied a request earlier in the week from abortion clinics in the state to freeze the law.

