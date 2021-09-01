Mad Catz's new mice have mechanical switches with a 2ms response time

You hear a lot about mechanical switches in keyboards, but not so much in mice because… well, most mice use mechanical buttons. However, this month Mad Catz announced two optical gaming mice with switches that the company hopes you will think about a bit more, promising a 2ms response time thanks to some new technology.
The switch is called Dakota, and it was unveiled last week with the company’s latest addition to its highly customizable R.A.T. line, the DWS. The idea behind Dakota is that the springs in traditional mechanical mice switches wear out over time, creating extra vibration that can muddle the signal. Mad Catz claims that its signal detection technology will filter out this echo, keeping the mouse as accurate to your actual clicks as possible. This comes at a time when rival peripheral maker Razer has been experimenting with optical switches in some of its mice.