Mad Catz's new mice have mechanical switches with a 2ms response time

Mad Catz

The DWS offers wireless connectivity via both 2.4 GHz RF and Bluetooth 5.0, and a 16,000 dpi optical sensor. Like its predecessors in the R.A.T. line, the DWS has an adjustable palm rest and the sides swap out. And it has a barrel scroll wheel on the side — it isn’t a pretty mouse, but FPS players will appreciate how easy it is to switch weapons with the DWS.

B.A.T. 6+ Mad Catz

The wired B.A.T. 6+, announced today at CES, takes things a bit further with Mad Catz’s new Cyborg Engine software. It should offer closer games integration, as well as plenty of lighting effects. The B.A.T. 6 is a lot sleeker than the DWS, with the company claiming the design was inspired by “spaceships, hypercars, and batmobiles.” While it doesn’t look all that different from most gaming mice on the market, the slimmer design means it is ambidextrous, so lefties will find it comfortable, and it can easily accommodate different grips on the mouse, from claw to fingertip.

Both mice are set to ship next month, though the company hasn’t revealed pricing for either model.