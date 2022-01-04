'Mappy-Land,' 'Dig Dug II' and 'Earthworm Jim 2' come to Nintendo Switch Online

The latest Super NES and NES games for Nintendo Switch are now available, and they may bring up nostalgic feels. Players can now access the 1995 SNES run and gun platformer Earthworm Jim 2, along with NES titles Dig-Dug II (an action puzzle arcade game released in 1985) and Mappy-Land (a video console sequel from 1986).

As Nintendo details in its YouTube description, Earthworm Jim 2 picks up where the original game left off, "after Jim's successful rescue of Princess What's-Her-Name." This time, the aim this time is to stop her marriage with the evil Psy-Crow, with aid from Jim's pal Snott.

In Dig-Dug II, meanwhile, you have to clear an island of vacation-crashing intruders by inflating them untl they burst or digging traps they'll fall into. Mappy-Land, finally, lets you play as a mouse attempting to defeat Nyamco and his cats who have hidden presents around Mappyland.

Along with SNES an Super NES titles, the September Switch Online Expansion Pack added Sega Mega Drive/Genesis and Nintendo 64 games as part of the plan. That bore fruit in March with the addition of Alien Soldier, Light Crusader and Super Fantasy Zone to the Mega Drive library, with Banjo-Kazooie coming to N64 in January.