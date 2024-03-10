Mar10 Day deals include a $25 gift card when you buy a Nintendo Switch

Mario Day, otherwise called MAR10 Day or just March 10, is upon us. This is the date to celebrate Nintendo’s iconic plumber. It’s not his birthday or anything, but rather a random day on the calendar that sort of looks like his name when spelled in a certain way. You know, like how Star Wars Day falls on May 4.

Still, Nintendo has been putting its corporate might behind the celebration since 2015, offering up Mario-themed experiences at the company’s official store, discounts on games and various contests. Retailers have also been following suit in recent years, marking down Nintendo products to coincide with March 10. With that in mind, here are the best deals for MAR10 that could very well elicit a “wahoo” or two.

One of the marquee deals is for the Switch itself. There’s no actual discount on the console, but each purchase includes a $25 gift card from the retailer you bought it from. Participating retailers include Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop and Target and the promotion goes from March 10 through March 16. This deal applies to the OLED Switch, Nintendo’s latest and greatest console iteration, the original Switch and the Switch Lite. It’s the perfect way to catch up on Metroid Dread, Super Mario Wonder and, of course, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

There’s a major caveat here. The Switch is on its way out, with a replacement likely headed our way in the beginning part of next year, and we don't know how long Nintendo intends to support the original hybrid console for after that. Still, the Switch has a massive back catalog worth exploring.

Speaking of that back catalog, many retailers are offering $20 discounts on a number of first-party Nintendo games. These include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, Luigi's Mansion 3, and more. This brings the price down to $40 per game. There’s also a cool bundle available that includes a tropical-themed Switch Lite and a digital copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons for $200, available at both Target and Walmart. It’s not part of the MAR10 festivities, but it’s a good deal nonetheless.

The company has also doubled the free trial period for Nintendo Switch Online, from seven days to 14 days. This lets people play online, as the name suggests, but also opens up its catalog of retro NES and SNES games. Switch owners have until March 17 to activate the trial and it's even available to people who have already tried the service in the past.

Finally, there are some real-world events for Nintendo die-hards. There’s a meet-and-greet with Mario and Luigi at the Nintendo Store in New York City, complete with plenty of giveaways and a screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. GameStop is also doing in-person giveaways on March 16.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.