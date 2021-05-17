Nintendo shows off 'Mario Golf: Super Rush' speed golf and battle royale modes

Ahead of releasing Mario Golf: Super Rush next month , Nintendo has revealed a bit more about what to expect from the game, including the speed golf mode. You and up to four friends will play at the same time. Not only will you try to complete a hole with fewer shots than your opponents, you'll want to do so faster than them as well.

You'll need to sprint to where your ball has landed to take your next shot. There will be pickups on the course, including coins and ones that restore stamina. Each of the 16 characters has their own special dash move to help you get to the ball faster and various attributes, including power, stamina, speed, control and spin.

They also have a special shot ability. Luigi can freeze the ground on impact, while King Bob-omb can spawn bombs in the landing zone. Others smash nearby balls out of the way on impact. PGA Tour 2K21, this ain't.

Mario Golf: Super Rush has a battle royale-style speed golf variant called Battle Golf. The showdown takes place in an arena packed with obstacles and nine holes. The first golfer to capture three holes, by having the lowest stroke count at a given time, will be the winner.

On top of that, there's an RPG mode called Golf Adventure, in which you can level up a rookie Mii character. Coaches can help you improve your technique. You'll also undertake challenges and battle bosses. Yes, in a golf game. Once you feel your Mii has decent enough stats, you'll be able to use them in multiplayer modes.

Nintendo also showed off some other features, including curve and spin shot abilities, a terrain scanner and optional motion controls. Mario Golf: Super Rush is coming to Nintendo Switch on June 25th.