Marshall's waterproof Emberton speaker lasts for 20 hours

At $149, the Emberton is the same price as Ultimate Ears' popular Boom 3 portable speaker. The two devices broadly match one another on features. While the Boom 3 has protection against harmful dust, both speakers are water-resistant and include 360-degree sound. Marshall's new speaker edges out its Ultimate Ears counterpart in the battery life department, with the Boom 3 rated for 15 hours of playback on a single charge. With the Emberton, you also get the convenience of a USB-C port instead of having to deal with a Micro-USB cable.

For $50 less, another option is Sony's XB23 Bluetooth speaker, but it only includes 12-hours of battery life. Put another way, Marshall is entering into a crowded segment of the Bluetooth speaker market where consumers already have compelling options, but the Emberton's vintage looks and long-lasting battery could help it stand out.

The Emberton is available to buy starting today on Marhsall's website.