Marshall's waterproof Emberton speaker lasts for 20 hours

You may not get to enjoy many pool parties this summer, but Marshall's latest speaker will come in handy once social distancing ends. The company's new Emberton speaker packs its signature sound in a vintage-inspired frame that weighs just 24.6 ounces and is IPX7-certified, meaning you can submerge it under approximately three feet of water for about 30 minutes.
Despite its small size, Marshall says Emberton sounds rich, clear and loud. The speaker outputs multi-directional sound where "every spot is a sweet spot.” Battery life comes in at about 20-plus hours on a single charge. There's also support for fast-charging, with 20 minutes of being connected to the power outlet or another device providing about five hours of battery life. With Bluetooth 5.0 support, the speaker can maintain a connection to another compatible device across 30 feet.