Image credit: Marshall

Marshall's waterproof Emberton speaker lasts for 20 hours

It's available today for $149.
Igor Bonifacic
24m ago
Marshall Emberton
Marshall

You may not get to enjoy many pool parties this summer, but Marshall's latest speaker will come in handy once social distancing ends. The company's new Emberton speaker packs its signature sound in a vintage-inspired frame that weighs just 24.6 ounces and is IPX7-certified, meaning you can submerge it under approximately three feet of water for about 30 minutes. 

Despite its small size, Marshall says Emberton sounds rich, clear and loud. The speaker outputs multi-directional sound where "every spot is a sweet spot.” Battery life comes in at about 20-plus hours on a single charge. There's also support for fast-charging, with 20 minutes of being connected to the power outlet or another device providing about five hours of battery life. With Bluetooth 5.0 support, the speaker can maintain a connection to another compatible device across 30 feet. 

At $149, the Emberton is the same price as Ultimate Ears' popular Boom 3 portable speaker. The two devices broadly match one another on features. While the Boom 3 has protection against harmful dust, both speakers are water-resistant and include 360-degree sound. Marshall's new speaker edges out its Ultimate Ears counterpart in the battery life department, with the Boom 3 rated for 15 hours of playback on a single charge. With the Emberton, you also get the convenience of a USB-C port instead of having to deal with a Micro-USB cable.

For $50 less, another option is Sony's XB23 Bluetooth speaker, but it only includes 12-hours of battery life. Put another way, Marshall is entering into a crowded segment of the Bluetooth speaker market where consumers already have compelling options, but the Emberton's vintage looks and long-lasting battery could help it stand out. 

The Emberton is available to buy starting today on Marhsall's website. 

