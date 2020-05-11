Sony debuts three new Extra Bass speakers for portable dance parties

Sony

To protect your investment when you venture outside, all three of these new speakers are IP67 rated dustproof, water resistant and rustproof. What’s more, the XB23 and XB33 are also shockproof, so they should be able to withstand “knocks, bumps and scrapes” that are unavoidable when you’re spending time outdoors. Similar to previous Extra Bass models, the XB33 and XB43 feature built-in lights for Sony’s Fiestable and Music Center apps. You can use that software to sync the lighting to the beat, change the color or turn it off completely. Sony also redesigned the lighting overall. Instead of a multi-color frame that wraps the entire face of the speakers, now there are two light bars on the sides of the front to compliment the illuminated speakers inside. And yes, the Party Connect feature is back, which allows you to connect up to 100 compatible speakers (which is limited to these three models) as you see fit.

In terms of battery life, Sony says the XB33 and XB43 will last up to 24 hours on a charge. The compact XB23 has up to 12 hours of battery life. The larger XB33 and XB43 can also be used to charge your phone or other devices, and they both offer NFC pairing if that’s something you prefer to use.

The XB23, XB33 and XB43 are all available for pre-order today in a range of colors. Sony didn’t offer and exact ship date just yet, but we’ll be sure to update when that information is available.