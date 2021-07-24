'Marvel's Avengers' Black Panther expansion arrives August 17th

The free DLC stars God of War actor Christopher Judge as King T’Challa.
Igor Bonifacic
07.29.21
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
July 29th, 2021
war for wakanda, black panther, marvel's avengers
War for Wakanda
Crystal Dynamics / Square Enix

We knew it was coming, but the War for Wakanda expansion for Marvel’s Avengers now has a street date. Square Enix will release the free DLC on August 17th, the publisher announced today. Billed as the largest content update to Marvel’s Avengers since the game came out last September, fans can look forward to playing as Black Panther, with God of War actor Christopher Judge there to lend his voice to the character. 

Additionally, the expansion will add two new villains and a host of enemies for players to challenge, as well as a brand-new environment to explore. When you add the expansion, the game includes about 25 hours of single-player story content.

Crystal Dynamics will share more details about War for Wakanda during a Twitch stream the developer has planned for August 16th. In the meantime, if you’ve been on the fence about Marvel’s Avengers, now is a good time to try the game. Until August 1st, you can download and play it for free on PlayStation 4, PS5, Stadia and PC via Steam. And if you decide you want to continue playing it past this weekend’s trial period, it’s currently 40 percent off.

