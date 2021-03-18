Black Panther is coming to 'Marvel's Avengers' later this year

Black Panther is coming to Marvel's Avengers . Square Enix announced it will release a Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion later this year, marking the biggest content update since the game's launch last September. It'll include a Wakanda jungle biome, new enemies, the supervillain Klaw and much more.

The news arrived on the same day that Hawkeye joined the game's hero roster . Crystal Dynamics has also rolled out the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades, along with some new story missions .

Here is our roadmap for upcoming features!



We'll be introducing new Villain Sectors, events like the Red Room Takeover, a new Patrol Mode, Black Panther and the War for Wakanda, and more ways to play.



➡️ More info - https://t.co/E7srjI1VfE pic.twitter.com/AAV1sFIXdi — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 18, 2021