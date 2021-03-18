Black Panther is coming to 'Marvel's Avengers' later this year

There's no word on when Spider-Man will arrive on the PS4 and PS5 versions, however.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|03.18.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
March 18th, 2021
Black Panther in Marvel's Avengers
Square Enix/Crystal Dynamics

Black Panther is coming to Marvel's Avengers. Square Enix announced it will release a Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion later this year, marking the biggest content update since the game's launch last September. It'll include a Wakanda jungle biome, new enemies, the supervillain Klaw and much more.

The news arrived on the same day that Hawkeye joined the game's hero roster. Crystal Dynamics has also rolled out the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades, along with some new story missions.

Meanwhile, there's still no confirmed release date for Spider-Man in the PS4 and PS5 versions. The original plan was to add him in early 2021. Given that both Kate Bishop and Hawkeye's debuts were delayed by several months, you shouldn't hold your breath. He's not mentioned in the current content roadmap for this year, but Crystal Dynamics notes that "does not include everything we’re currently working on."

