The first post-launch 'Avengers' hero arrives on December 8th

Marvel’s Avengers will get its first post-launch hero on December 8th. That’s when Kate Barton (aka Hawkeye) will join the lineup as part of a free update. Crystal Dynamics previously aimed to add the character in October, but it pushed back those plans.

Kate is searching for her former mentor, Hawkeye, but along the way she discovers a conspiracy involving Nick Fury, time travel, and a frightening new enemy.



Marvel's Avengers: Kate Bishop - Taking AIM is targeted for December 8, 2020! Get those arrows ready! pic.twitter.com/Xbrw99r9rc — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 19, 2020

Her abilities include a bow for ranged attacks and teleportation, according to the latest War Table stream. More missions will be available as part of the December 8th update too. The Taking AIM DLC will kick off the first season of the Avengers Initiative campaign.