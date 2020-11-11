Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Engadget

How to buy a PlayStation 5 on November 12th

Looking for a PS5? Good luck -- here's a few stores that will have them in stock.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
48m ago
Sony PlayStation 5
Engadget

Sony’s console is the second gaming system to make its debut this week, as the PlayStation 5 officially goes on sale and starts shipping to gamers tomorrow (in North America, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea). If your system of choice is the PS5 then hopefully you’ve already secured a pre-order, because supply is expected to be tight for months.

But if you’re trying to buy a PlayStation 5 Digital or Disc edition on the day it launches, then we’re here to help. Here’s the best information we have on where to look for a PS5 (hint: not in a store anywhere — this one’s only available online).

Similar to the Xbox Series X / S launch on Tuesday, GameStop has promised “limited” quantities of bundles this evening, but did not specify when they would be available. (Likely around midnight ET.)

Buy PlayStation 5 at GameStop - $499 Buy PlayStation 5 Digital at GameStop - $399

Your best shot at procuring a PS5 on launch day may be via Walmart, which has promised to make consoles available in several rounds throughout the day. Check in at 12PM, 3PM, 6PM and 9PM (all times ET) to try your luck if you think you can beat the bots to a PlayStation 5.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Walmart - $499 Buy PlayStation 5 Digital at Walmart- $399

Buy DualSense Wireless Controller at Walmart - $69.96 Buy DualSense Charging Station at Walmart - $29.96

Buy PULSE 3D Wireless Headset at Walmart - $99 Buy Media Remote for PlayStation 5 at Walmart - $29.96

Buy HD Camera for PlayStation 5 at Walmart - $59.96

Best Buy is also an option, and it will have consoles available at some point through its website and app, with the possibility of securing a box to pick up at your local store. There’s no word on what time they’ll go on sale though.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Best Buy - $499 Buy PlayStation 5 Digital at Best Buy - $399

Similarly, Target will have stock available in stores, but you’ll only be able to purchase them online for Drive Up or order pick up service.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Target - $499 Buy PlayStation 5 Digital at Target - $399

Amazon is a long shot, with sales already spoken for via pre-order, but if you want to keep an eye out for shipments from there too it certainly can’t hurt. They’re also a good spot to find accessories (controllers are currently in stock — limit two per person) even if you already have a system on the way or snag it somewhere else.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Amazon- $499 Buy PlayStation 5 Digital at Amazon - $399

Buy DualSense Wireless Controller at Amazon - $69.96 Buy HD Camera for PlayStation 5 at Amazon - $59.96

Other options could include directly from Sony if it restocks online — if there are any other updates keep an eye on this page or @EngadgetDeals on Twitter. We’ll let you know what we see as soon as it’s available.

