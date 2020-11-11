How to buy a PlayStation 5 on November 12th

We’ll have a very limited number of PS5 console bundles for purchase at https://t.co/CYyCoH1dWE this evening. pic.twitter.com/M3MhW6CA23 — GameStop (@GameStop) November 11, 2020

Similar to the Xbox Series X / S launch on Tuesday, GameStop has promised “limited” quantities of bundles this evening, but did not specify when they would be available. (Likely around midnight ET.)

Your best shot at procuring a PS5 on launch day may be via Walmart, which has promised to make consoles available in several rounds throughout the day. Check in at 12PM, 3PM, 6PM and 9PM (all times ET) to try your luck if you think you can beat the bots to a PlayStation 5.

Tomorrow is the day you’ve all been waiting for! 🎉 Order the #PS5 online only on 11/12 during these four times throughout the day:

🕛 12 PM ET

🕒 3 PM ET

🕕 6 PM ET

🕘 9 PM ET — Walmart (@Walmart) November 11, 2020

Best Buy is also an option, and it will have consoles available at some point through its website and app, with the possibility of securing a box to pick up at your local store. There’s no word on what time they’ll go on sale though.

Similarly, Target will have stock available in stores, but you’ll only be able to purchase them online for Drive Up or order pick up service.

Amazon is a long shot, with sales already spoken for via pre-order, but if you want to keep an eye out for shipments from there too it certainly can’t hurt. They’re also a good spot to find accessories (controllers are currently in stock — limit two per person) even if you already have a system on the way or snag it somewhere else.

Other options could include directly from Sony if it restocks online — if there are any other updates keep an eye on this page or @EngadgetDeals on Twitter. We’ll let you know what we see as soon as it’s available.