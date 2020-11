If you haven’t been able to lock in a PlayStation 5 pre-order, don’t plan to line up at a local retailer in the hopes of snagging the console on launch day. All day-one PS5 sales will be online-only via Sony’s retail partners.

The company says this is to help keep retailers, staff and consumers safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The move applies to all regions on the PS5’s launch day: November 12th or 19th, depending on where you are. Sony earlier confirmed this would be the case in Japan as well.