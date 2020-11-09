How to buy an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S on November 10th

We’ll have a very limited number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles for purchase at https://t.co/CYyCoH1dWE this evening, and in stores for tomorrow’s launch. pic.twitter.com/jGBy7X5R2x — GameStop (@GameStop) November 9, 2020

GameStop said it will have a “very limited” number of consoles available online and at stores when they open at 7 AM ET. If you’re trying to pick one up in-person, you may want to check with the store first to see how many units they will receive — if you’re not in line already the odds probably aren’t good.

Xbox Series X GameStop bundles Xbox Series S GameStop bundles

Newegg is also going to have online sales starting at 12:01 AM ET, with unspecified numbers of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S available.

Buy Xbox Series X at Newegg - $499 Buy Xbox Series S at Newegg - $299

Target may have systems available at local stores, but don’t bother showing up to get in line — the only way to get one is to order it online via order pickup or drive-up orders, so keep your eye on the website/app instead. Unfortunately, we don’t know when they will go on sale.

At other retailers, you’ll need to look online. Best Buy and Walmart have both said they will only sell the systems online. Check BestBuy.com to see if they have any available, while Walmart said it will offer the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for sale at noon ET on the 10th.

With Amazon telling some customers that their shipments will be delayed it seems unlikely that they’ll be able to offer any help on launch day. Will others like the Microsoft Store have a console or two available? We’ll have to wait and see, and we will update this post with any helpful information we find. If you strike out and need to get one, there is always StockX or eBay.