'Mass Effect Legendary Edition' comparison trailer shows off the upgrades

A 4K look at all the improvements coming to the Mass Effect trilogy.
Richard Lawler
R. Lawler|04.13.21
@Rjcc

Sponsored Links

Richard Lawler
R. Lawler
@Rjcc
April 13th, 2021
In this article: Bioware, news, remastered, EA, gaming, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Mass Effect
Mass Effect comparison
Bioware

With just about a month left to go before the Mass Effect Legendary Edition unleashes a reworked version of the action RPG trilogy on PCs and consoles, Bioware has a new trailer that gives a better look at the visual upgrades in store.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

If you want to know even more about what's changed, check out the accompanying blog post, where developers go into detail about the textures, lighting, shaders and visual effects that are present in the new version, but watching the trailer in 4K tells you everything you need to know. This is Mass Effect the way we remember it, just better looking.

Pre-rendered cutscenes have been remastered in 4K, and engine features that didn't exist until Mass Effect 3 are now present in the earlier titles. There's no detail here on the "targeted enhancements" we can expect on new-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, but otherwise it's an intriguing look at what's to come. The Legendary Edition is scheduled for release on May 14th.

Popular on Engadget