'Mass Effect Legendary Edition' hits PC and consoles on May 14th

“There was a little bit of friction there, in the way combat works,” producer Crystal McCord said. “It really was more of an RPG than a shooter. So what can we do to make that a little bit more seamless?”

The ending of Mass Effect 3 was controversial, with many players left feeling like their decisions throughout the trilogy were railroaded in the interest of surface-level drama. A few months after 3’s launch, BioWare rolled out the Extended Cut DLC pack, which added cutscenes and context for the original ending, lending more weight to player choices. This is the ending that will be available in the Legendary Edition.

The Legendary Edition includes 40 bits of Mass Effect DLC. Since the narrative hasn’t been touched, romantic pairings remain the same throughout the trilogy, despite some hope that BioWare would expand same-sex relationship options.

EA

The canonical version of female Shepard that appeared on the box of Mass Effect 3 has been ported into all three games, and the character creation system has been expanded.

“One of the first things we really wanted to do was, throughout the trilogy, unify the options,” Meek said. “If something exists in 3, we want it to exist in 1, and we want that to be able to be consistent. And then also we wanted to really expand choices for things like skin color and hair styles that just weren’t wide enough originally to support the diversity of our player base or give fans the opportunity to create that Shepard they really wanted to play as.”