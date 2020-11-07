Latest in Gaming

Image credit: BioWare/EA

A new 'Mass Effect' game is in development alongside a remastered trilogy

It's a new game, not a remaster.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
56m ago
'Mass Effect Legendary Edition'
BioWare/EA

The rumors of more Mass Effect were true, and then some. BioWare has revealed that it’s not only working on the long-expected remaster of the original trilogy, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, but that the “next chapter of the Mass Effect universe” (that is, a new game) is in development. Legendary Edition will boast 4K resolution support, higher frame rates and “beautiful visual enhancements.” The three games will include the single-player base material and DLC in addition to “promo” gear.

The remaster is due in spring 2021 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and will offer “targeted enhancements” for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. More news should be available early next year.

As for the new game? BioWare was quick to warn the title was in the “early stages,” but that there would be a “veteran team” involved. It’s safe to say the studio will have learned a few lessons from Mass Effect Andromeda’s flawed execution, whether it was the technical issues or the lack of closure. The question, of course, is whether or not any future game can live up to the high expectations set by the first three entries in the sci-fi series.

In this article: Bioware, EA, games, video games, mass effect, mass effect legendary edition, remaster, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, gaming
