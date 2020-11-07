A new 'Mass Effect' game is in development alongside a remastered trilogy

The rumors of more Mass Effect were true, and then some. BioWare has revealed that it’s not only working on the long-expected remaster of the original trilogy, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, but that the “next chapter of the Mass Effect universe” (that is, a new game) is in development. Legendary Edition will boast 4K resolution support, higher frame rates and “beautiful visual enhancements.” The three games will include the single-player base material and DLC in addition to “promo” gear.

The remaster is due in spring 2021 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and will offer “targeted enhancements” for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. More news should be available early next year.