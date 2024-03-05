Max will start cracking down on password sharing this year
The service will expand its harder stance on account sharing in 2025.
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) plans to join Netflix and Disney in preventing users from sharing their passwords with friends and family who don't live in the primary household. According to , the company's CEO and president of global streaming and games JB Perrette said at a conference that the account sharing crackdown will start later this year ahead of a more widespread effort in 2025.
The aim, of course, is to improve Max's bottom line. WBD doesn't make any money when a user lets someone else use their Max account. As of the end of 2023, WBD had 97.7 million subscribers across Max, Discovery+ and HBO on cable. That was an increase of 1.8 million from the previous quarter.
It's unclear how WBD plans to implement the password sharing crackdown. Last year, Netflix started making users who shared their account with people outside of the main household . The initiative had . Disney+ then followed suit with its own password restrictions, which it first . Disney says users in the US will have to .