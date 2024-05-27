Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Memorial Day 2024 tech deals you can still get this weekend - Sales from Apple, Samsung, Anker and more
These Memorial Day sales discount some of our favorite gadgets by up to 50 percent.
Memorial Day is here, and along with the holiday has come a swath of tech deals available across the internet. In addition to the typical outdoor gear we see go on sale during this time, a number of our favorite earbuds, tablets, streaming devices and other gadgets are discounted at the moment. Most of the deals we’ve curated below represented record-low prices, or the best prices we’ve seen so far all year. You’ll likely have to wait until Black Friday (or Amazon Prime Day in July) to see even steeper discounts, but nevertheless, these sales are worth considering if you have tech on your shopping list. Here are the best Memorial Day sales on tech and gadgets that you can get for 2024.
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker$149$199Save $50
Apple AirTag 4 Pack$79$99Save $20
Apple iPad (10th-gen)$329$349Save $20
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro M3$1,799$1,999Save $200
Apple AirPods Max$450$549Save $99
Beats Solo 4$150$200Save $50
Meater Plus Smart Meat Thermometer$70$100Save $30
Ooni Fyra 12 Pizza Oven$245$350Save $105
Solo Stove Pi Ultimate Pizza Oven bundle (Wood-Only)$480$750Save $270
Ranger Fire Pit 2.0$200$230Save $30
Dyson V15 Detect Plus$650$750Save $100
Anker Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max$150$250Save $100 with $100 coupon
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum$350$599Save $249
iRobot Roomba Combo J9+$974$1,399Save $425 with code
Anker MagGo 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station$70$100Save $30 with 30% off coupon
Anker 65W GaNPrime USB-C Charger$43$60Save $17
Paramount+ with Showtime (1-year)$60$120Save $60
Roku Streaming Stick 4K$34$50Save $16
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max$40$60Save $20
Roku Express$19$30Save $11
Sony WH-1000XM5$328$400Save $72
Jabra Elite 8 Active$150$200Save $50
LG 55-Inch Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV$1,597$2,000Save $403
Samsung Galaxy S24+$800$1,000Save $200
Echo Show 8$95$150Save $55
Ring Battery Doorbell Plus$120$150Save $30
Blink Outdoor 4 (5-pack)$200$400Save $200
Our top picks
New and noteworthy Memorial Day deals
You'd be hard-pressed to find a more welcome addition to your summer kitchen than an ice cream maker — and the Ninja Creami is a top-shelf choice. Engadget just bestowed this model with an Editors' Choice, thanks to its "fast and easy" operation and "surprisingly tasty results." And right now, Walmart is selling it for 25% off, the best price we've seen since Black Friday.
Best Apple Memorial Day sales
You can snag a four-pack of AirTags for $79 right now — not a record low, but only about $5 more than the cheapest we've seen. These are the best Bluetooth trackers for those with iPhones thanks to their deep integration with Apple's Find My network. You'll just have to pick up a keychain or another accessory with which to hold them.
Along with the announcement of the new M4 iPad Pro and the M2 iPad Air, Apple deemed the 10th-gen iPad its new "budget" option and knocked its price down to $350. Amazon has the base model for $329 right now, which is a new record low. We gave the 10th-gen iPad an 85 in our review when it debuted in 2022, thanks in part to its landscape-oriented, front-facing camera, USB-C charging and design refresh.
Amazon has knocked $200 off the M3-powered, 13-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. That's a top-of-the-line, pre-made model that will be more than enough for most people's daily driver, and it'll make a great notebook for creative professionals and those who really push their laptops to the limit. We consider the M3 MacBook Pro to be the best MacBook for creatives thanks to its stellar performance, nearly 24-hour battery life and its crisp, bright display.
You can pick up the AirPods Max for $100 less than usual for Memorial Day, for a final price of $450. One of our biggest gripes with Apple's over-ear headphones was their sky-high price tag, so this deal makes them a better buy. We praised them for their excellent sound quality and ANC, plus their comfortable design.
The new Beats Solo 4 headphones are $50 off and down to $150 right now. In our review, we praised these updated cans for their improved sound quality, USB-C charging and over 50 hours of battery life.
Best outdoor Memorial Day sales
The Meater Plus smart thermometer, a previous version of one of our favorites, has dropped to $70 for Memorial Day. Both Amazon and Meater direct have this sale price, which is the best we've seen on this particular model. While the upgraded Meater 2 Plus is one of our new grilling favorites, the Meater Plus remains capable, giving you the ability to monitor food temperatures from your smartphone from up to 1,000 feet away.
Ooni Memorial Day deals knock up to 30 percent off pizza ovens and accessories, with your most affordable oven option being the Fyra 12, which is down to $245. Ooni makes some of the best pizza ovens on the market right now, and the Fyra is a top pick of ours thanks to its relatively small footprint and the fact that it runs on wood pellets, which make it much easier to maintain a flame while you're cooking.
Solo Stove's Memorial Day sales include up to $280 off the Pi Ultimate pizza oven bundle, which gives you an upgraded version of one of the best pizza ovens you can get right now along with much-needed accessories like a pizza cutter, a shelter for the oven, two pizza peels and more. You can pick from the wood-only model or one that takes both wood and gas as fuel sources, and both models will ship in early June.
Elsewhere in Solo Stove's Memorial Day sale, you'll find its fire pits on sale for some of the best prices we've seen. The Ranger 2.0 is the smallest, full-sized fire pit the company makes, and it's $30 off and down to $200 for the holiday. Solo Stove fire pits have long been some of our favorites because they keep excess smoke to a minimum, plus their designs are not only attractive, but also fairly easy to clean.
Best vacuum Memorial Day sales
This is the best price we've seen on this particular model of the Dyson V15 Detect at Amazon. It's one of the few variations of our favorite cordless vacuum, which delivers excellent suction power and works with a Fluffy Optic cleaning head that illuminates the floor in front of you so you can better see which spots need more attention than others. If you go directly to Dyson, you can get a slightly different model, the V15 Detect Absolute, for only $600.
One of our top picks for the best budget robot vacuums, the RoboVac 11S Max is down to $150 when you clip the on-page coupon to get $100 off its list price. This model doesn't have Wi-Fi connectivity, but that doesn't prevent it from being a solid cleaning machine. It comes with a remote that you can use to control it, plus it's shorter height allows it to better clean under furniture like sideboards, couches and more.
This Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum is 42 percent off and down to $350 for Memorial Day, which is only about $50 more than its record-low price. This is a version of one of our top picks for the best robot vacuum you can buy right now, and it comes with a self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days worth of debris.
Use the code ENG425 at checkout to get a whopping $425 off the Roomba Combo j9+, one of our favorite robot vacuum-and-mop devices. This robovac is smart enough to know when it's cleaning hard floors or carpet, and it will automatically deploy its mopping pad when it's cleaning tile, hardwood and other similar floors. The self-emptying base not only holds dry debris, but it also hold additional liquid cleaning solution to keep mopping abilities going for longer.
Best Memorial Day sales on Anker charging gear
Clip the 30-percent-off coupon here to get this 3-in-1 Anker charging stand for $70, an all-time-low price. This accessory is Qi2 certified and supports 15W charging for iPhones, and it can also charge an Apple Watch and a pair of AirPods at the same time. Another perk is that it comes with its power cable and adapter, so you don't need to worry about providing your own.
This 65W GaN charger from Anker is on sale for only $43 right now. It's able to quickly power up laptops, tablets, phones and other gear, and Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 technology monitors temperatures while powering things up so it can dynamically adjust output as needed. With two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, you'll be able to charge up three devices at once.
Best Memorial Day sales on streaming services and devices
Until July 14, new and returning subscribers can get one year of Paramount+ with Showtime for only $60 — that's half off the usual price and one of the best streaming deals we've seen in a bit. In addition to access to Showtime content, you'll get ad-free viewing with this tier (except on live content), along with the ability to download content for offline watching. Just make note when your subscription renews next year because you'll be charged the standard amount ($120) after the discounted period ends.
One of our favorite streaming devices, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, has dropped to only $34 for Memorial Day. Not only is this dongle easy to set up and use, but it also provides access to a ton of free content via Roku's interface and channels, plus. On top of that, this streaming stick supports 4K, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Apple AirPlay 2.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Amazon's most capable dongle, is down to a record low of $40 for the holiday weekend. It supports 4K, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Wi-Fi 6E, plus it comes with double the internal storage than the other, cheaper Fire TV Sticks.
Amazon has discounted the Roku Express streamer by 37 percent, bringing it down to only $19. This is one of our top picks for the best streaming devices you can get right now thanks to the breadth of free content Roku's OS provides and its ultra-affordable price.
Best Memorial Day sales on headphones and earbuds
Our pick for the best wireless headphones you can buy are $72 off and down to $328 right now. Sony's WH-1000XM5 impress with excellent sound quality, stellar noise cancellation and a super comfortable design. They also have the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously, and can last up to 30 hours on a single charge.
One of our top picks for the best running headphones, the Jabra Elite 8 Active are $50 off right now and down to $150. Along with a comfortable, compact design, these buds have an IP68 rating, which means they're durable enough to withstand contact with dust, debris and water and keep on working. The buds also have good sound quality, strong ANC, pretty good transparency mode and multipoint connectivity.
Best Memorial Day sales on tech gear
LG's latest C4 OLED TVs are on sale at the moment, so you can pick up a 55-inch model for $1,597, just about $400 off its list price. These are the brands latest, 2024 OLED sets and they boast improved brightness and and updated processor when compared to previous models. They also support 144Hz refresh rates and G-Sync and Freesync compatibility, making them even better options for gamers now.
You can pick up the Galaxy S24+ smartphone for a record low of $800 right now, which is $200 off its regular price. It earned a score of 87 in our review thanks to its clean, minimalist design, slick UI and handy, built-in AI features.
Amazon's latest Echo Show 8 is on sale for $95 right now, only $5 more than its all-time-low price. This Alexa-enabled smart display has an 8-inch 1280 x 800p touchscreen, an improved speaker array, a front-facing camera with auto-framing for better video chats and a built-in Zigbee smart home hub. The latter allows you to connect devices like smart lights directly to the Show 8, eliminating the need for a separate hub.
As part of a larger sale on Ring cameras, you can pick up the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus for $120, which is an all-time low. It records 1536p video and supports two-way audio, quick replies and motion and package alerts. You can choose to hardwire this video doorbell when you install it, or keep it running on its rechargeable battery pack.
Amazon-owned Blink smart home security devices have been discounted for the holiday weekend, with one highlight being a five-camera system for half off, bringing the final price down to $200. You get everything you need to set up a security camera system for the first time with this set: five cameras, mounts and the Blink Sync Module that ties them all together. These Outdoor 4 cams can be used inside or outside and each have a two-year battery life, so you won't have to worry about changing them for a while.
