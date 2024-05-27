Memorial Day 2024 tech deals you can still get this weekend - Sales from Apple, Samsung, Anker and more

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Memorial Day is here, and along with the holiday has come a swath of tech deals available across the internet. In addition to the typical outdoor gear we see go on sale during this time, a number of our favorite earbuds, tablets, streaming devices and other gadgets are discounted at the moment. Most of the deals we’ve curated below represented record-low prices, or the best prices we’ve seen so far all year. You’ll likely have to wait until Black Friday (or Amazon Prime Day in July) to see even steeper discounts, but nevertheless, these sales are worth considering if you have tech on your shopping list. Here are the best Memorial Day sales on tech and gadgets that you can get for 2024.

Our top picks

New and noteworthy Memorial Day deals

Ninja Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker $149 $199 Save $50 You'd be hard-pressed to find a more welcome addition to your summer kitchen than an ice cream maker — and the Ninja Creami is a top-shelf choice. Engadget just bestowed this model with an Editors' Choice, thanks to its "fast and easy" operation and "surprisingly tasty results." And right now, Walmart is selling it for 25% off, the best price we've seen since Black Friday. $149 at Walmart

Best Apple Memorial Day sales

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Apple AirPods Max $450 $549 Save $99 You can pick up the AirPods Max for $100 less than usual for Memorial Day, for a final price of $450. One of our biggest gripes with Apple's over-ear headphones was their sky-high price tag, so this deal makes them a better buy. We praised them for their excellent sound quality and ANC, plus their comfortable design. $450 at Amazon

Best outdoor Memorial Day sales

Best vacuum Memorial Day sales

Best Memorial Day sales on Anker charging gear

Best Memorial Day sales on streaming services and devices

Paramount+ Paramount+ with Showtime (1-year) $60 $120 Save $60 Until July 14, new and returning subscribers can get one year of Paramount+ with Showtime for only $60 — that's half off the usual price and one of the best streaming deals we've seen in a bit. In addition to access to Showtime content, you'll get ad-free viewing with this tier (except on live content), along with the ability to download content for offline watching. Just make note when your subscription renews next year because you'll be charged the standard amount ($120) after the discounted period ends. $60 at Paramount+

Best Memorial Day sales on headphones and earbuds

Best Memorial Day sales on tech gear

