Mercedes will reportedly drop the EQ brand to prepare for an all-electric future

Don't worry if Mercedes' insistence on EQ branding for electric cars seems arbitrary — the naming scheme might not last much longer. Sources speaking to the German daily Handelsblatt claim Mercedes will drop the EQ brand as soon as late 2024, when it's expected to debut its next wave of compact cars. Simply put, the company won't have much use for the label when more and more of its cars will be electric.

Mercedes first used the EQ name on production cars with 2019's EQC SUV. Since then, the company has applied the branding to both electrified versions of conventional designs like the EQB as well as unique models like the EQS SUV. Concept cars like the long-range EQXX have similarly stuck to the nomenclature.

In a statement to Reuters, a Mercedes spokesperson said it was "too early" to divulge plans. However, the representative said the automaker would "adapt" the use of the EQ brand as it transitioned to an all-EV lineup by 2030. The identification still plays a key role in the company's current electric vehicle strategy, the spokesperson added.

If the report is true, the rethink won't come as a surprise. While car manufacturers have frequently used names to highlight electric powerplants, such as the Chevy Bolt and Ford Mustang Mach-E, they're starting to rely on more traditional monikers as EVs become more commonplace. Chevy's upcoming electric Blazer is one example. EVs will eventually become the default, and companies won't get to use the presence of an electric motor as a selling point.