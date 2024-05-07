Meta is expanding its paid verification service for businesses, adding three new tiers to the program that offers extra perks to companies willing to pay a monthly subscription. The company began testing the service, called Meta Verified, with businesses last fall after rolling out a paid verification for individuals.

With the new plans, which are coming first to Australia, and New Zealand, Meta is offering a much wider range of services to business owners that rely on its platform. Under the new structure, the basic “standard” plan is $14.99/month. It offers a verification badge, higher ranking in search, impersonation protection, the ability to add links to images and access to customer support. (Each subscription covers a single Facebook or Instagram account, the program is expected to roll out to WhatsApp "soon.")

While that base plan is now the same price for businesses as it is for individuals, companies will pay a hefty premium for the extra perks. There are three additional tiers for business owners to choose from: the $44.99/month “plus” plan, the $119.99 “premium” plan and $349.99/month “max” plan. Each of these includes additions like the ability to add links to a Reels posts, fast-tracked customer support and more profile customization options.

The most expensive plan also expands impersonation protection to up to five employees as well as extra customer service perks. It includes a semiannual “account review,” which will consist of “personalized guidance on their content strategy.” And it allows account owners to request a phone call from a Meta customer service representative for help with account issues and other problems.

During a briefing with reporters, Meta’s VP of new monetization experiences Pratiti Raychoudhury said the expansion of Meta Verified is meant “to meet businesses where they are in their journey on our apps.” She said Meta will continue to tweak its offerings as more companies sign up for verification.