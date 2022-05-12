Meta is reportedly axing some Reality Labs projects

Facebook’s pivot to the metaverse continues to be messy. Meta’s Reality Labs division, home to its hardware efforts and other metaverse initiatives, will be cutting some of its projects, according to Reuters. It’s not clear which projects will be affected, but Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth reportedly told employees the company is no longer able to afford some of the work it had once planned, and some other projects will be “postponed.”

The news is the latest to blow to Meta’s ambitious plan to re-orient the company around virtual reality and the metaverse rather than its social network. The company lost $10 billion on Reality Labs in 2021, and plans to hire fewer employees in 2022 than in previous years.