Meta says it mistakenly restricted a Planned Parenthood post about abortion pills

Facebook parent company Meta says it by mistake recently removed a Planned Parenthood of Michigan post that included information on where to obtain abortion medication. “A medication abortion is a nonsurgical option for ending a pregnancy in the first trimester. Approved by the FDA for use up to roughly 10 weeks of pregnancy, these medications are highly effective with little risk of serious side effects,” the post said, according to Motherboard (via The Verge ), with a link to a website outlining a list of providers.

An alert shared by Planned Parenthood of Michigan spokesperson Ashlea Phenicie said the post was restricted for violating Facebook’s guidelines. “The Community Standards apply to the world, and help keep Facebook safe and welcoming for everyone,” the notification stated.

Hey @facebook. Medication abortion is safe and legal in Michigan. You don’t need to help anti-abortion politicians restrict access any further. pic.twitter.com/aYcnkM9J2t — Ashlea Phenicie (@Ashlea_Phenicie) August 19, 2022