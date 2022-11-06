'Metal Gear Solid 2' mod adds a third-person camera to Hideo Kojima's masterpiece

Twenty years ago this month, Konami released Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance, an expanded reissue of MGS2: Sons of Liberty. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to revisit one of the most important games of the 21st century , now is the perfect time. Over the weekend, modder oct0xor released The Substance of Subsistence , a mod that adds a third-person camera to Hideo Kojima’s masterpiece.

If it’s been a while since you played MGS2, you may have forgotten the game employed an overhead camera that was a holdover from Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake and Metal Gear Solid. It wasn’t until 2006’s Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence, the expanded rerelease of Snake Eater, that Hideo Kojima and Konami implemented a proper third-person camera. That bit of history is also where the mod's name comes from, with The Substance of Subsistence referring to the expanded editions of each game.

Adding a new perspective to MGS2 was no easy task. "The code to have a normal third-person camera was never present in the game, and in order to implement it, I had to reverse engineer and rewrite many things in the game engine," oct0xor told PC Gamer . You can learn more about the work that was involved in a developer diary oct0xor shared a few months back.