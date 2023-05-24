'Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater' is being remade for modern platforms

The rumors were true, Konami is remaking Hideo Kojima's Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. On Wednesday, Sony shared a cinematic trailer for the upcoming game during its PlayStation Showcase. The teaser didn't offer any gameplay footage, but it did show protagonist Naked Snake before the events that transform him into Big Boss. No word yet if Hideo Kojima is involved in the project. Kojima famously had a very public split from Konami after the release of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. The "coming to PS5" card at the end of the trailer makes clear the game will be a multiplatform release. Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater does not have a release date.

Separately, Konami announced Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, a collection that will bring together Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater in the fall of 2023. Konami released the original Snake Eater on PlayStation 2 in the fall of 2004. One year later, the company released an expanded version of the game, known as Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence. That version of the game added a third-person camera to the game and the first iteration of Metal Gear Online.