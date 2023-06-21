‘Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1’ heads to consoles and PC on October 24th

Konami has finally shared a release date for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. In case you missed the publisher’s original announcement, Konami announced the compilation alongside Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater during Sony’s recent PlayStation Showcase. At the time, the company provided precious few details about the Master Collection, a fact it remedied during the most recent Nintendo Direct.

During Wednesday’s livestream, Konami said the Master Collection would arrive on October 24th and include Metal Gear Solid, MGS 2: Sons of Liberty and MGS 3: Snake Eater as previously announced, plus Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake as well as the NES versions of Metal Gear and 1990’s Snake's Revenge. Additionally, the bundle will come with a wealth of bonus content, including strategy guides for each game and a digital soundtrack. It also comes with the Metal Gear Solid graphic novel and screenplay books that delve into the stories of Sons of Liberty and Snake Eater.

In other words, the Master Collection is shaping up to be the best way to play the Metal Gear series on modern platforms. Many of the games, including Sons of Liberty, aren’t available to purchase on platforms like GOG and the Microsoft Store after Konami ran into licensing issues for some of the content in those titles. Of course, whether you should buy the compilation will depend on how you feel about Konami’s treatment of Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima. Since their public split in 2015, the company has gone out of its way to minimize – and, in many cases, erase – Kojima’s name from the series he gave three decades of his life to. Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Steam and Nintendo Switch.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.