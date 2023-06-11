'Metaphor: ReFantazio' is a fantasy RPG from the team behind 'Persona 5'

In 2016, Japanese publisher Atlus formed Studio Zero, a development team made up of many of the people who have steered the Persona series since its breakout release in 2006. Now, nearly eight years after that announcement, the company has shared a first look at Metaphor: ReFantazio, the studio's first project.

Many of the leading creatives who worked on Persona 5, including game director Katsura Hashino and composer Shoji Meguro, were involved in the creation of the game. Structurally, Metaphor: ReFantazio looks like it borrows more than a few elements from the Persona series. There's an overworld for players to explore, and the turn-based combat looks reminiscent of systems employed in past Shin Megami Tensei games, though everything takes place in a fantasy setting instead of a modern-day school. Persona fans will have to wait until next year to see what Hashino and company have been working on all these years. Metaphor: ReFantazio will be available on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

