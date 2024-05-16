Meta's Threads gets its own Tweetdeck clone

The web version of Threads could soon be much more useful. Meta is starting to test custom Tweetdeck-like feeds that will allow users to track multiple topics, searches and accounts in a single view.

People who are part of the test can set “pinned columns” that will track updates around specific topics, tags, accounts or search terms. Users can also opt to have these columns automatically refresh with new content. Based on screenshots shared by Mark Zuckerberg, the new Threads columns look a lot like Tweetdeck, the desktop app long favored by Twitter’s power users. The app is now called X Pro and only available to X’s paid subscribers.

The test is the latest sign Meta is looking to make Threads a more reliable source for real-time information. The company has also added a “recent” tab and trending topics to search. But being able to track multiple feeds of updates at once is even more useful. It could also address long-running complaints about Threads’ algorithmic “for you” feed, which tends to surface a random mix of days-old posts and bizarre personal stories from unconnected accounts.

It’s not clear how many people will be part of Meta’s initial test of the feature, though Adam Mosseri said the company is looking for feedback on the changes. But the company has often rolled out major Threads changes to small group of users first before making them more widely available.