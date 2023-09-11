MGM Resorts hit by 'cybersecurity issue,' leading to massive outage

MGM Resorts confirmed on Monday that it was hit by a cybersecurity issue, shutting down systems across its suite of casinos. The hotel giant owns a notable swath of casinos along the Las Vegas Strip, where some gamblers reported slot machines being taken offline because of the incident. At MGM Resorts' international properties, hotels are currently taking reservations via phone because of website shutdowns.

"MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the company's systems," the company wrote in a statement. It said the company "took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems" in response to the attack. MGM Resorts has not confirmed how widespread the shut down is, what systems have been affected or other details about the incident.

Customer anecdotes report issues making reservations, using ATM machines, playing certain games and mobile key entry into hotel rooms, but Engadget has not independently confirmed these reports. While MGM Resorts informed the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about the incident, the department said in a statement that these types of incidents are typically passed along to federal agencies.