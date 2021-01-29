Latest in Gear

Image credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi's remote wireless charging powers up your phone from across the room

Mi Air Charge promises to power up your phone at 5W from up to several meters away and through objects.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
22m ago
Remote wireless charging Mi Air Charge Technology
Xiaomi

Inductive wireless charging that works via pads and coils is still not available everywhere or on every device, but XDA points out that Xiaomi is teasing a leap to the next step: remote wireless charging. Touchless “true” wireless charging could energize devices from several meters away, and Xiaomi is touting its approach, dubbed Mi Air Charge Technology.

We’ve seen remote wireless charging equipment before, including the Energous WattUp approach we gave a Best of CES award in 2015. However they haven’t come to market yet, and while Xiaomi isn’t talking about any specifics as far as release date or compatible hardware, showing off a demo and talking about the 17 patents it has is more than we’ve seen from other phone manufacturers.

Mi Air Charge Technology is a 5W charging system — think of the tiny chargers Apple used to include with iPhones, or slower Wireless Qi charging — that uses 144 antennas in the base station sending millimeter-wide waves to your phone, which receives them on a 14-antenna array of its own. Xiaomi is claiming its tech is “not science fiction,” that will eventually charge multiple devices at once, pass through physical objects, and send power to all kinds of small electronics around your room, from smartwatches to speakers.

In this article: Wireless charging, remote wireless charging, touchless, Xiaomi, Mi Air Charge Technology, Wireless power, mmwave, news, gear
