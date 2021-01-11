Fossil debuts an LTE smartwatch and adds new styles to its Michael Kors lineup

Fossil is single-handedly keeping the Wear OS dream alive as the platform languishes while we wait for Google to complete its acquisition of Fitbit. At CES 2021, the fashion giant is announcing several new smartwatches and hybrid watches from its family of brands including Michael Kors and Skagen. Of note, it’s introducing its first LTE-enabled smartwatch under the Fossil Gen 5 family. Meanwhile, the new Michael Kors Access connected watches run Google’s operating system in designs that are smaller and cleaner than previous generations.

The Fossil Gen 5 LTE Touchscreen Smartwatch (yes, that’s its official name) supports 4G cellular connectivity via Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) and is currently only available for Android users on the carrier’s Number Share service. The wearable is based on the fashion company’s existing Gen 5 series and uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 and eSIM. With the LTE radio, the Gen 5 LTE enables users to make calls and send texts even if they’ve left their phones at home. It’ll be available for $349 in the US starting this spring.