Microsoft is buying cloud cybersecurity company RiskIQ

Microsoft is buying RiskIQ , a cybersecurity firm best known for working with organizations like Facebook and the US Postal Service to identify where and how they’re vulnerable to online attacks. The company didn’t disclose the terms of the deal, but according to Bloomberg , Microsoft agreed to pay approximately $500 million. Outside of its software, RiskIQ is known for publishing an annual report called the Evil Internet Minute that looks at just how much malicious activity can happen in 60 seconds or less.

Following last year’s SolarWinds data breach, which saw state-sponsored hackers access its source code , Microsoft has bought several companies to bolster its security offerings. Just last month, it acquired ReFirm Labs , a company that specializes in IoT resilience. The need for better enterprise security was highlighted (yet again) earlier this month with the Kaseya attack . While Kaseya has tried to downplay the severity of the event, security response firm Huntress has estimated that “ thousands of small businesses ” could be impacted by what happened.