SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code

The hackers behind the SolarWinds attack got deeper access into Microsoft’s systems than the company previously disclosed. The company, which previously confirmed it found compromised code in its system, now says the hackers were able to gain access to its source code.

“Our investigation has, however, revealed attempted activities beyond just the presence of malicious SolarWinds code in our environment,” Microsoft wrote in an update. “We detected unusual activity with a small number of internal accounts and upon review, we discovered one account had been used to view source code in a number of source code repositories.”