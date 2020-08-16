Latest in Gear

Image credit: VCG via Getty Images

SolarWinds hackers accessed Microsoft source code

Microsoft says customer data wasn't compromised.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
1h ago
Comments
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

BEIJING, CHINA - AUGUST 16: The Microsoft Asia-Pacific Research and Development Group (ARD) is pictured at Zhongguancun on August 16, 2020 in Beijing, China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
VCG via Getty Images

The hackers behind the SolarWinds attack got deeper access into Microsoft’s systems than the company previously disclosed. The company, which previously confirmed it found compromised code in its system, now says the hackers were able to gain access to its source code. 

“Our investigation has, however, revealed attempted activities beyond just the presence of malicious SolarWinds code in our environment,” Microsoft wrote in an update. “We detected unusual activity with a small number of internal accounts and upon review, we discovered one account had been used to view source code in a number of source code repositories.”

The company said that none of its code was modified, and that its investigation will continue. “This activity has not put at risk the security of our services or any customer data,” Microsoft said, adding that “viewing source code isn’t tied to elevation of risk,” for the company. 

Even as Microsoft downplayed the risk associated with this discovery, it’s more evidence of just how far the attack has reached. Because SolarWinds' network security software is widely used, the group behind the hack was able to potentially access an unprecedented amount of sensitive data from government agencies and major corporations. Government officials have said Russia is responsible, though investigators are still unraveling the full extent of the hack.

In this article: Microsoft, SolarWinds, cybersecurity, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Two weeks with Apple Fitness+

Two weeks with Apple Fitness+

View
2021 could be a great year for 'alternative' consoles

2021 could be a great year for 'alternative' consoles

View
Pixel phones only use Adaptive Charging if your alarm is set between certain hours

Pixel phones only use Adaptive Charging if your alarm is set between certain hours

View
Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

Watch the Boston Dynamics robot family dance like 2020 was a good year

View
A Redditor is squeezing entire movies onto a single floppy disk

A Redditor is squeezing entire movies onto a single floppy disk

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr