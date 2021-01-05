US intelligence agencies say Russia was likely behind the SolarWinds hack

America’s intelligence community has issued a joint statement naming Russia as the most likely source of the SolarWinds hack. Representatives from the FBI, NSA and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), via the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, made the claims yesterday. They jointly claim that the body which managed to gain access to a number of federal agencies and companies is “likely Russian in origin.”
The New York Times reports that the statement was made, partly, to repudiate comments made by the president on Twitter, accusing China of the hack. The paper added that it believes sentiment within the intelligence community have “few doubts” that Russia was responsible. Senator Mark Warner tweeted criticism of the delay in making the statement, saying that it is unfortunate that it has taken three weeks before officials issued any sort of attribution.