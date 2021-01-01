SolarWinds hack may have been much wider than first thought

The scope of the SolarWinds hack keeps growing. The New York Times has conducted interviews indicating that the allegedly Russia-backed campaign was much further-reaching than initially believed. Where the intruders allegedly scouted ‘just’ a few dozen government and corporate networks, it now looks like up to 250 networks fell victim to the hack. The perpetrators took advantage of multiple supply chain layers, according to the report.
There also appear to have been multiple failures in defense. Cyber Command and the NSA reportedly planted early warning systems in foreign networks to detect attacks, but those appear to have failed. The hacking team also appears to have orchestrated the attack from inside the US to take advantage of legal restrictions against domestic spying. There are concerns the focus on ensuring 2020 election security might have drawn efforts away from protecting the software supply chain.