Microsoft’s AI is now better at image captioning than humans

Describing an image accurately, and not just like a clueless robot, has long been the goal of AI. In 2016, Google said its artificial intelligence could caption images almost as well as humans, with 94 percent accuracy. Now Microsoft says it’s gone even further: Its researchers have built an AI system that’s even more accurate than humans — so much so that it now sits at the top of the leaderboard for the nocaps image captioning benchmark.

And while that’s a notable milestone on its own, Microsoft isn’t just keeping this tech to itself. It’s now offering the new captioning model as part of Azure's Cognitive Services, so any developer can bring it into their apps. It’s also available today in Seeing AI, Microsoft's app for blind and visually impaired users that can narrative the world around them. And later this year, the captioning model will also improve your presentations in PowerPoint for the web, Windows and Mac. It’ll also pop up in Word and Outlook on desktop platforms.