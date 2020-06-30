Microsoft is offering low-cost certifications to job seekers

Microsoft believes that one of the best ways to help the economy rebound and reduce the staggering rate of unemployment is to help workers learn new digital skills. Today, it announced an initiative designed to train 25 million people worldwide by the end of the year. The initiative will blend new and existing resources from LinkedIn, GitHub and Microsoft, and it will provide low-cost Microsoft Certifications.

LinkedIn Learning “paths” aligned with tech roles like software developer, project manager, IT administrator and data analyst will be free of charge through the end of March 2021. Those include video content available in English, French, Spanish and German. Microsoft Learn will be available for free, and job seekers pursuing developer roles can access GitHub Learning Lab.