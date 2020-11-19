Microsoft Edge now offers a built-in coupon tool

That same icon will also allow you to take advantage of Edge’s new coupon feature. When you visit a new website, the browser will let you know if there any coupons you can use to save some cash. When you’re ready to pay for something, you can get Edge to apply every available coupon to see which one gets you the most significant discount.

Outside of Edge, Microsoft is launching a new Bing shopping hub. Here you can browse new promotions from various retailers, sorting them by popular products, brands, categories and more.

As we mentioned when Microsoft first added a price comparison tool to Edge last month, much of the shopping functionality it’s baking into Edge is already available through third-party extensions. The new coupon functionality you can replicate with tools like Honey. In some cases, those will provide you with more robust and comprehensive features. However, with native functionality, you can get away with installing one less plugin to your browser.