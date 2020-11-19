Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Edge now offers a built-in coupon tool

No need to install an extension like Honey anymore.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
25m ago
Edge Shopping Tools
Microsoft

Microsoft is adding a host of new shopping-related features to Edge — good thing too because it seems the Black Friday sales started earlier than usual. To start, Microsoft has tweaked Edge’s existing price comparison tool to make it more useful.

Microsoft Edge shopping comparison
Microsoft

You won’t need to add items to a Collection before you start comparing how much they cost at different retailers. Instead, Edge will do that proactively for you, and all you need to do is click the blue shopping icon embedded into the URL bar. Once you tap on it, a pop-up will show you how much that product costs at different retailers, with direct links to their websites. If you’ve already found the place where what you want is at its most affordable, Edge will let you know that too.

That same icon will also allow you to take advantage of Edge’s new coupon feature. When you visit a new website, the browser will let you know if there any coupons you can use to save some cash. When you’re ready to pay for something, you can get Edge to apply every available coupon to see which one gets you the most significant discount.

Microsoft Edge coupon tool
Microsoft

Outside of Edge, Microsoft is launching a new Bing shopping hub. Here you can browse new promotions from various retailers, sorting them by popular products, brands, categories and more.

As we mentioned when Microsoft first added a price comparison tool to Edge last month, much of the shopping functionality it’s baking into Edge is already available through third-party extensions. The new coupon functionality you can replicate with tools like Honey. In some cases, those will provide you with more robust and comprehensive features. However, with native functionality, you can get away with installing one less plugin to your browser.

