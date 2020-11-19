Microsoft Edge now offers a built-in coupon tool

Microsoft is adding a host of new shopping-related features to Edge — good thing too because it seems the Black Friday sales started earlier than usual. To start, Microsoft has tweaked Edge’s existing price comparison tool to make it more useful.
You won’t need to add items to a Collection before you start comparing how much they cost at different retailers. Instead, Edge will do that proactively for you, and all you need to do is click the blue shopping icon embedded into the URL bar. Once you tap on it, a pop-up will show you how much that product costs at different retailers, with direct links to their websites. If you’ve already found the place where what you want is at its most affordable, Edge will let you know that too.