Microsoft Edge adds an online shopping comparison tool

As part of a major update coming later this month, Microsoft Edge is getting two handy new features (via The Verge). The first is a price comparison tool that will allow you to add a product to a Collection and then click a single button to see how much that item costs at other online retailers. Initially, the tool will only work with stores in the US, but Microsoft said it plans to make it more proactive in the future and add options for coupons.
It’s worth noting you can add a price comparison tool to Edge through downloadable extensions from the Microsoft and Chrome Web stores. So you’re not getting new functionality per se, but it’s a nice bonus when these features get official support.