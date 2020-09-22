Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Edge on Linux preview is coming in October

Finally, Linux users can try the new Chromium Edge.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
1h ago
Comments
55 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Edge Linux
Microsoft

Microsoft’s revamped, Chromium-powered Edge browser will finally arrive on Linux next month — but only as a developer preview, the company announced today. You’ll be able to snag it on the Edge Insider site once it’s available, or on the Linux package manager. Just like on Windows and Macs, the new Edge features the same browser engine that powers Google Chrome (it even supports Chrome extensions).

But Microsoft has added more privacy features, to give you direct control over how websites can track you, as well as its own innovations like Collections for organizing information from across the web. By bringing Edge to Linux, Microsoft is clearly trying to court developers and other technical users. But that may be a tough sell when alternatives like Firefox and Brave are more established and fully open source.

In this article: Microsoft, Edge, Linux, browsers, chromium, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
55 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

How and where to pre-order an Xbox Series X or S

How and where to pre-order an Xbox Series X or S

View
The Apple Watch Series 6 is already discounted at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 6 is already discounted at Amazon

View
Amazon's $500 'Prime Bike' is a connected spin bike made by Echelon

Amazon's $500 'Prime Bike' is a connected spin bike made by Echelon

View
Jabra's Elite 85t true wireless earbuds offer adjustable ANC for $229

Jabra's Elite 85t true wireless earbuds offer adjustable ANC for $229

View
HP's first Intel 11th-gen laptops use recycled ocean-bound plastics

HP's first Intel 11th-gen laptops use recycled ocean-bound plastics

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr