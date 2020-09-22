Microsoft Edge on Linux preview is coming in October

Microsoft’s revamped, Chromium-powered Edge browser will finally arrive on Linux next month — but only as a developer preview, the company announced today. You’ll be able to snag it on the Edge Insider site once it’s available, or on the Linux package manager. Just like on Windows and Macs, the new Edge features the same browser engine that powers Google Chrome (it even supports Chrome extensions).

But Microsoft has added more privacy features, to give you direct control over how websites can track you, as well as its own innovations like Collections for organizing information from across the web. By bringing Edge to Linux, Microsoft is clearly trying to court developers and other technical users. But that may be a tough sell when alternatives like Firefox and Brave are more established and fully open source.