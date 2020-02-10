An Excel error may have led England to under-report COVID-19 cases

A day after the UK government announced its highest number of new coronavirus cases in England, the reason behind the drastic rise has reportedly been revealed. According to multiple sources, a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet containing laboratory results reached its maximum size, meaning that as many as 15,841 cases between September 25th and October 2nd were not uploaded to the UK government’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Public Health England (PHE) has not confirmed that an Excel glitch was to blame, but instead cited a “technical issue” in its a “data load process” that allows officials to share positive test results online. Microsoft Excel spreadsheets can contain up to 16,384 new columns and 1,048,576 rows. While the exact nature of the issue isn't known, it's believed the limits are to blame.