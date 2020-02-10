Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit:

An Excel error may have led England to under-report COVID-19 cases

A technical issue delayed the contact tracing of over 15,000 infections.
Matt Brian, @m4tt
55m ago
Comments
122 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

A day after the UK government announced its highest number of new coronavirus cases in England, the reason behind the drastic rise has reportedly been revealed. According to multiple sources, a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet containing laboratory results reached its maximum size, meaning that as many as 15,841 cases between September 25th and October 2nd were not uploaded to the UK government’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Public Health England (PHE) has not confirmed that an Excel glitch was to blame, but instead cited a “technical issue” in its a “data load process” that allows officials to share positive test results online. Microsoft Excel spreadsheets can contain up to 16,384 new columns and 1,048,576 rows. While the exact nature of the issue isn't known, it's believed the limits are to blame.

PHE says that, while there was a delay in the reporting of COVID-19 cases, every positive result was conveyed to those infected, and they were instructed to self-isolate as necessary. All of the outstanding cases were transferred to the UK’s contact tracing platform by 1AM on October 3rd but such a delay in reporting may have set back the UK government’s "Test & Trace" efforts by over a week.

In this article: covid19, PEH, coronavirus, spreadsheet, microsoft excel, microsoft, public health england, covid-19, england, news, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
122 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Zeiss' full-frame compact camera finally available to pre-order for $6,000

Zeiss' full-frame compact camera finally available to pre-order for $6,000

View
Apple sues recycler for allegedly reselling 100,000 iPhones, iPads and Watches

Apple sues recycler for allegedly reselling 100,000 iPhones, iPads and Watches

View
Facebook's experimental Stories feature lets users cross-post to Instagram

Facebook's experimental Stories feature lets users cross-post to Instagram

View
Tesla camera hack shows how your EV might monitor driving habits

Tesla camera hack shows how your EV might monitor driving habits

View
Tesla will offer a bird's eye parking view, if you pay a premium

Tesla will offer a bird's eye parking view, if you pay a premium

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr